Body of man who went missing in January found in pit toilet

Johannesburg - A decomposed body of a 50-year-old man who was reported missing in January was found in a pit toilet at his parental home. Fire fighters had to demolish the disused toilet to be able to retrieve the body of Sebatana Masike on Monday. . Masike lived in Hebron, North West, with his elderly parents. Police spokesperson, Maria Nkabinde said information they got from Masike’s mother was that he was last seen on January17 just before 5pm when he went to a tuckshop nearby. However, he never returned home and a missing person case was opened the same day.

Nkabinde said police search for the man but their efforts did not yield results.

“According to information available at this stage, it is alleged that the gardener was busy working in the yard of the deceased's parental home, when he smelled a strong unpleasant odour coming from the pit toilet.

“It is further alleged that he went in the toilet and saw a dead body inside. He then alerted the deceased's elderly parents who called the police. Upon arrival at the scene, police called officials from Tshwane and Madibeng Fire and Disaster Management. ”They destroyed the toilet and emptied the pit which was filled with water due to the recent rainfall.

“Furthermore, the body was retrieved from the toilet and his parents were able to recognise him by the clothes he was wearing when they last saw him. He was certified dead by officials from Emergency Medical Rescue Services who were on the scene.”

Nkabine said the cause of Masike’s death was not yet know and that police have opened and inquest case.

IOL