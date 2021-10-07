Body of missing KZN toddler found in Woodstock Dam
DURBAN: Less than 24 hours after police appealed for help in the search for a missing Bergville toddler, his body was found.
Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Asimdumise Phungwayo’s body was found in Woodstock Dam in Bergville.
The four-year-old was last seen at his home on the banks of the Woodstock Dam on October 3.
Gwala said an inquest docket had been opened.
In a separate incident, in June this year, the body of a six-year-old was girl was found in a cane field, after she was reported missing.
A 42-year-old was charged with her murder and kidnapping.
At the time, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers involved in the breakthrough.
"We treat all crimes against women and children very seriously and were extremely concerned when allegations of kidnapping surfaced.
IOL