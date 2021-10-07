Body of missing KZN toddler found in Woodstock Dam

DURBAN: Less than 24 hours after police appealed for help in the search for a missing Bergville toddler, his body was found. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Asimdumise Phungwayo’s body was found in Woodstock Dam in Bergville.

The four-year-old was last seen at his home on the banks of the Woodstock Dam on October 3. Gwala said an inquest docket had been opened. In a separate incident, in June this year, the body of a six-year-old was girl was found in a cane field, after she was reported missing.

A 42-year-old was charged with her murder and kidnapping. At the time, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers involved in the breakthrough. "We treat all crimes against women and children very seriously and were extremely concerned when allegations of kidnapping surfaced.