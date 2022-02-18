Body of ninth Mpumalanga learner, flung from taxi into a river, found trapped between rocks

PRETORIA – The number of fatalities in the horrific Mpumalanga crash where learners were killed has increased to nine, following the discovery of another body just metres away from the taxi crash scene. The crash happened on the D267 Road between Dundonald and Mayflower, as the minibus taxi was transporting learners home after school on Wednesday. The body of the ninth learner was found on Thursday.

“The body was discovered following a search operation that was conducted by the police, working closely with the community and other stakeholders,” the Mpumalanga department of education and the department of community safety, security and liaison said. “It is believed that the body fell in the river upon impact and it was trapped in between rocks.” The crash occurred on Wednesday after the minibus that was transporting learners from school overturned.

On Wednesday, bodies of seven learners were salvaged from the crash scene. An eighth learner died after being transported to hospital. “Ten passengers sustained moderate to serious injuries and they are currently receiving treatment in hospital,” the Mpumalanga provincial departments said. The learners involved in the horrific crash were between 5 years old and 13 years old.

Meanwhile, the driver of the minibus taxi has been arrested and charged with nine counts of culpable homicide, failure to produce operating licence, overloading and operating a vehicle that is not roadworthy. The driver was scheduled to appear today, before the Elukwatini Magistrate’s Court. On Thursday, Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe visited the crash scene where community members were involved in the search and discovered of the body of the ninth victim.