Body pains, mouth ulcers experienced by some healthcare workers after vaccine

CAPE TOWN - From numb arms, shortness of breath and developing mouth ulcers, these are some of the side effects some healthcare workers say have experienced since receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Nearly 150 000 healthcare workers have been vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol, which started at the Khayelitsha District Hospital in February, with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine rolled out as part of a phase 3b study, to accumulate additional data towards obtaining regulatory approval.

While the majority of those who have been vaccinated have had no adverse reactions after getting their vaccine, some have experienced side-effects which include body aches, headaches and fever after being injected with the vaccine.

According to Sisonke’ Safety Physician and Medical Monitor, Dr Simbarushe Takuva, body aches, headaches, fever, small swelling, redness, induration/hardness and a rash after being injected with the vaccine are some of the common effects.

This follows the publication of the article about the Western Cape healthcare worker who has been experiencing headaches, severe muscle pain and fatigue since she received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on February 24.