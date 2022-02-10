Bogus doctor: 71-year-old Ghanaian national pleads guilty and is fined in Mpumalanga

Pretoria: Bogus doctor Robert Fremborg, 71, has pleaded guilty and was sentenced by the Emalahleni Magistrate Court for Contravention of Health Professions Act. Hawks provincial spokesperson in Mpumalanga Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the Ghanaian national was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment or a R12 000 find, with half suspended for five years, after he was found dispensing medicine without a licence.

“The sentence followed an undercover operation which was conducted at the surgery in Witbank whereby the suspect was found and arrested together with his receptionist Zanele Masondo in October 2018. During the investigation, it was discovered that the doctor was dispensing medicines without the necessary licence,” said Sekgotodi. “Dr Fremborg was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment or R12 000. Half (of the sentence was) suspended for five years, on condition that he is not convicted of the same offence during the period of suspension.” A 71-year-old Ghanaian national has pleaded guilty after being arrested for practising without a licence. File Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips The case against Fremborg’s receptionist, Masondo, was postponed to February 18, 2022, for her to have legal representation and make a plea.

The provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) in Mpumalanga, Major General Zodwa Mokoena, has welcomed the sentence and applauded all the role players for their dedication which has resulted in the sentence. Last year, the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) called on community members to be wary of bogus doctors who were issuing fraudulent medical certificates for employees unable to go to work. This comes after eight workers and a bogus Zimbabwean doctor were arrested after they were found with fake sick notes in Benoni, Gauteng.

The HPCSA has issued a statement warning the public about the scam. HPCSA spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawane told the Daily News that the body was concerned about the fraudulent activities and felt it should warn unsuspecting public members to be cautious when visiting doctors, especially when they would need sick notes to produce to the employers as proof of their sickness. He said that during the operation, it was found that Zimbabwean national Christopher Kutoka was issuing fraudulent medical certificates to employees. He was caught red-handed at a nearby café issuing the said medical certificates.