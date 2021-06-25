Bogus doctor nabbed in KZN for allegedly issuing medicals for PDPs

Durban: A Durban woman who allegedly misrepresented herself as a registered medical doctor has been charged with fraud. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a joint operation was conducted in Rossburgh on Thursday regarding a suspect that was sought for fraud.

“The police were following up information regarding a suspect who misrepresented herself as a registered medical doctor. “A 29-year-old woman was arrested for fraud. It is alleged that since 2020, the suspect misrepresented herself as a medical doctor whilst she was a homeopathy practitioner. “She is accused of completing PDP forms and charging people a fee of R200. The suspect was operating from an office situated near the licensing office in Rossburgh,” Mbele said.