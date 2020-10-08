Bogus traditional healer jailed for raping minor girl

Durban: A 37-year-old man who lied to a minor’s parents that he could heal her of a sickness and subsequently raped her has been jailed. Khumbulani Shoti Mncwabe was sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court to 20 years behind bars for the 2017 rape on a female minor. According to KwaZulu Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, on June 7, 2017, at around 6pm, the victim went to study in one of the neighbour’s houses in Bhobhonono in Pietermaritzburg when she was approached by the accused who claimed to be traditional healer. Mbele said the accused promised to heal the victim, who was sick. “He called the victim’s parents and informed them that he can cure the victim who has been suffering from pain for years.

“The parents were pleased to finally find someone who was willing to go the extra mile to help and heal their sick daughter.

“The accused took the victim to his house where he performed traditional rituals and gave her medication to drink. She went to sleep and the bogus traditional healer told the victim that his ancestors have instructed him to sleep next to the victim in order for her to be healed.

“While the victim was sleeping the accused raped her. He then told the victim that she has been healed and for her to be completely healed she must not tell a soul about the ordeal.

“The victim went home and told her parents about the traumatic experience and they reported the incident to Taylors Halt police.”

A case of rape was opened and the docket was transferred to Plessislaer Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.

Shoti was arrested and made several court appearances until he was convicted and sentenced.

The Acting KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Major General Thulani Gonya, welcomed the sentence.

“Women shouldn’t be walking around fearing for their safety in this province. It is our duty as men to always protect and care for them, men should stop manipulating young women for their own benefits. The sentence will send a message to others who think they can get away with abusing women,” he said. | IOL