Cape Town - Six people were killed and two others injured in Cameroon, reportedly by Boko Haram rebels who recently led an attack in that country's Far North region.
Security sources said that three military control posts were destroyed in various attacks over the weekend.
The rebels stormed the locality of Ganse in Kolofata in the Mayo Sava Division on Saturday night and killed six people, injured two and took away with them food, as well as other material equipment.
On Friday night, Boko Haram insurgents set ablaze three military control posts in the locality of Hidoua-Touru in the same region, reports said.
On January 13 an international Christian aid agency, reported that seven Christians were killed as gangs of about 300 Boko Haram militants invaded five Christian villages in Far North, Cameroon.