Bolt welcomes City of Cape Town’s decision to lift moratorium on new applications for operating licences

Cape Town - E-hailing services company Bolt has welcomed Cape Town’s decision to lift the moratorium on new applications for metered-taxi operating licences, which includes e-hailing services. This follows after the city had told e-hailing partner drivers that it planned to lift the freeze on operating permits including metered-taxis.

Some permits were frozen since 2021 as the number of metered-taxi operating licences surged from 685 in 2015 to more 4 300 operating licences last year. The matter saw some Uber, Bolt and inDriver drivers going on strike in August 2022, demanding an end to the freezing of permits and the impounding of their cars. Bolt Head of Public Policy for East and Southern Africa, Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar, said they were encouraged by the progress that the City had made during the past year, and were glad about efforts that have resulted in the lifting of the long-standing moratorium.

"We look forward to working with the City to build on this important first step in building distinct and conducive regulatory measures that enable drivers and passengers across the city to benefit from the services on our platform. "We believe that this is an important first step as it will lay the foundations for the City to recognise e-hailing as a distinct and stand-alone mode of transport, and will enable the sector to grow and to both create economic opportunities for thousands of drivers that rely on e-hailing platforms to earn an income as well as to provide an alternative mode of transport for people in the city of Cape Town. "As we await a further announcement from PRE to announce the next steps we are optimistic that the outcome will be fruitful and will showcase support to the driver community and to the thousands across the city that rely on our services," he said.

