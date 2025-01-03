Bonteheuwel father killed in suspected target shooting

Bishop Lavis, Western Cape, police are probing the murder of a Bonteheuwel father shot in front of his home last night. According to reports, Shadrach Williams, 25, was shot and killed shortly after arriving at his Vlamboom Street home.

Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, said they are investigating the murder. “Bishop Lavis police are hard at work pursuing leads in a bid to apprehend the suspects who are responsible for the death of a 25-year-old man in Bonteheuwel on Thursday 2 January. “At around 20:20, unknown gunmen opened fire on the driver of a motor vehicle when he stopped at an address in Vlamboom Street. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” said Swartbooi.

The motive for the murder is unknown at this stage. “The motive for this attack is now the subject of an investigation by the police,” said Swartbooi. Subcouncil chairperson, Angus McKenzie, said it was suspected that Williams was targeted.