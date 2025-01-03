Bonteheuwel father killed in suspected target shooting

Bishop Lavis, Western Cape, police are probing the murder of a Bonteheuwel father shot in front of his home last night.
According to reports, Shadrach Williams, 25, was shot and killed shortly after arriving at his Vlamboom Street home.
Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, said they are investigating the murder.
“Bishop Lavis police are hard at work pursuing leads in a bid to apprehend the suspects who are responsible for the death of a 25-year-old man in Bonteheuwel on Thursday 2 January.
“At around 20:20, unknown gunmen opened fire on the driver of a motor vehicle when he stopped at an address in Vlamboom Street. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” said Swartbooi.
The motive for the murder is unknown at this stage.
“The motive for this attack is now the subject of an investigation by the police,” said Swartbooi.
Subcouncil chairperson, Angus McKenzie, said it was suspected that Williams was targeted.
“Residents in the street confirm that Shadrach had just arrived at his home when two vehicles pulled up beside him. One individual, with a silver pistol, walked up to the window of the car and proceeded to shoot at Shadrack inside the vehicle. He was rushed to hospital, however, he sadly did not make it.
“It is hugely concerning that Shadrach was targeted in this manner, a father of two young children who loved his kids and made decisions for a better future for his kids will now no longer be there to raise those children. This is the saddest part - as we know that without proper role models, our children make the wrong choices. The killers will be caught and justice will prevail,” said McKenzie
If you have any information, contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using the mobile application MySAPS anonymously.