File photo: ER24

Durban - A 4-year-old Pietermaritzburg boy was seriously injured after he fell three-storeys at a residence in Westgate, Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday afternoon. According to ER 24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, when paramedics arrived on the scene just before 2pm, they found the patient lying next to the building surrounded by community members.

"Paramedics assessed the patient and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and was in a serious condition.

"The boy was treated for his injuries and provided with pain-relief medication before he was transported to Edendale Provincial Hospital for urgent care."

He said details surrounding the incident were not known, but confirmed local authorities were on scene.

In February this year a 10-year-old boy died after he fell from a 10-storey building in Pietermaritzburg.

Akeel Jugdeo, a Grade 5 pupil who lived in a flat in East Street, plunged 10-storeys to his death from a bathroom window.

Shortly after a 10-year-old boy was critically injured after falling from a window of a third-floor apartment block in Pietermaritzburg Central.

IOL