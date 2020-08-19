Boyfriend accused of murdering Wits student in hospital after suicide attempt fails

Johannesburg - Men who abused and murdered women are men we know and protect by denying the existence of their violent behaviour. That is the opinion of Charlene Beukes, the director of the Wits Gender Equity Office, following news that one of their first-year students was murdered, allegedly by her boyfriend. According to Beukes, Asitandile Zozo’s boyfriend had threatened to kill her if she left him, and his family asked her to stay for her own safety. Wits spokesperson, Shiron Patela confirmed that Zozo was murdered in the Eastern Cape on Monday. She said Zozo, 20, had been a first-year Science student.

“The University of the Witwatersrand expresses our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ms Asitandile Zozo,” she said.

“The university strongly condemns all forms of gender-based harm. The loss of a young life is one too many – our hearts and prayers are with her family and friends, and those who knew Asitandile well. May she rest in peace.”

A spokesperson for the Eastern Cape police, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said Zozo had been stabbed to death in Dutywa.

He said witnesses called police. However, her attacker, a 23-year-old man had already fled when they arrived at the scene.

Later, he was taken to hospital after he attempted to commit suicide.

“He is in hospital under police guard as were received information that he tried to commit suicide,” Kinana said.

“As soon as he is discharged he will be charge,” he said.

Beukes said Zozo’s murder came just before the first anniversary of the death of Uyinene Mrwetyana, the first -year University of Cape Town student, who was murdered at the post office by Luyanda Botha on August 24 last year.

“One year on from the brutal murder of Uyinene, South Africa once again finds itself outraged at the senseless and violent murder of a young woman and student. Zozo, a determined and driven young women, was murdered by a man she chose not to have a relationship with,” said Beukes.

“It is no longer enough for the government to tell us that they are putting together teams to evaluate the problem and come up with solutions. The problem is clear. Women are being murdered in shocking numbers by men in South Africa. Women live in fear of being murdered in their homes, workplaces, schools, universities, family homes, post offices, velds, parks, vineyards, holiday destinations and streets.”

Beukes said the problem was that when women went to police stations to report their abuse, they were told it was a domestic issue or the family to deal with.

She said in some instances they were told that the perpetrator would calm down or that they should come back the next day as the person to report to was not available.

She said communities and families protected perpetrators and sent their victims back to them.

“The problem is that we have turned the problem into a magical creature – a monster. The men who beat, rape and kill women in South Africa are not monsters. They are men; they are our partners, our fathers and our brothers. They are no more magical or fantastical than a bank robber or a thief. They are not possessed or acting out of character. They are human beings who live among us, capable of independent thought, capable of being held accountable for their actions.

“The solution is simple. The government must implement existing legislation to hold these murderers, rapists and abusers accountable. Schools must create effective curricula that speak to gender equity and diversity.

“Women are tired of being held responsible for being abused. Women are tired of marching and demanding to be treated as equal citizens in South Africa and afforded the same freedom are men.

“Kwasa’s murderer was sober when he took her life. He had threatened her that he would take her life if she left him. His family asked her to stay for her own safety.

“The solution is that we must realise that the men who abuse and murder women are men we know and men we protect by denying the existence of their violent behaviour. There has been enough talk of what real men do, or do not do.

“It is time the government take responsibility for its citizens – both abused and abuser, implement the many laws created to protect individuals, hold to account those who fail to do their jobs and fire those whose actions or inaction leads to the death of those who are abused. We are tired of mourning the loss of life of women across South Africa,“ Beukes said.

Patel said the university had been in contact with Zozo’s family and had offered them counselling and support.

“Students who knew her may need counselling and should contact the CCDU via [email protected], or call the Wits Student Crisis Line at 0800 111331 (24/7, toll free) for help,” she said. | IOL