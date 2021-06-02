Brace for stage 2 load shedding until Friday night, Eskom warns

Durban - Loadshedding is set to resume at 10am on Wednesday after two power generating units broke down, Eskom has warned.

According to the power utility, the further breakdowns of generating units at Majuba and Arnot Power Stations on Monday, as well delays in returning units to service at Arnot and Tutuka Power Stations has forced it to implement loadshedding from 10am on Wednesday until 10pm on Friday.

“The emergency generation reserves have been used extensively in the past days to avoid loadshedding during the day. This has resulted in these being depleted, reducing available capacity. It is, therefore, necessary to implement loadshedding continuously until Friday night at 22:00 in order to replenish the emergency reserves,” Eskom said in a statement.

“Breakdowns currently total 13 601MW of capacity, while another 1 330MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance. Eskom teams are working hard to return generation units to service, as well as to replenish the emergency reserves”.

Eskom has appealed to the public to reduce the usage of electricity in order to assist the country get through these capacity constraints.

“Eskom will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the system,” the statement added.

IOL