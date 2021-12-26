Brave leader, a mischievous delight, a profound thinker and a dear friend- Tributes pour in for The Arch

Cape Town – Tributes from across the globe have been pouring in for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu who died on Sunday morning in Cape Town. He was 90 years old.

Among them is Richard Branson who wrote: “I’m so sad that Archbishop Tutu has passed away – the world has lost a giant. He was a brave leader, a mischievous delight, a profound thinker, and a dear friend.” I’m so sad that Archbishop Tutu has passed away – the world has lost a giant. He was a brave leader, a mischievous delight, a profound thinker, and a dear friend https://t.co/YYBh6RYhUz — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) December 26, 2021

The Nobel Peace prize tweeted: “Sad news. Desmond Tutu has passed away aged 90. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 1984 ’for his role as a unifying leader figure in the non-violent campaign to resolve the problem of apartheid in South Africa’.” Gift of the Givers director Imtiaz Sooliman described the late Tutu as an honourable man and a man of integrity. “The late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu was exemplary of a true Nobel Laureate, a giant of a man, dedicated to peace, human rights, truth and justice, a man of the cloth who lived the essence of scripture, understanding the unity of man, of religion and of cultures, never judgemental, hurtful or harsh, a true embodiment of the quality of the Holy Prophet Jesus (Peace Be Upon Him), always forgiving, compassionate to the victim, and a guide to the perpetrator, living the essence of true religion striving to guide every human to the path of righteousness and spirituality, the path that is never self seeking, that teaches love, compassion and selflessness, the path that teaches man never to offend or harm fellow human, animal and all of creation.

"Gift of the Givers cherishes the many projects jointly with the Anglican Church locally, on the continent, internationally, and with the Group of Elders, and appreciates the award received from the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation, all these under the guidance of this great human being. "Our deepest condolences to Mam Leah Tutu, the Tutu family and the Anglican Church. May the 'Arch' rest in peace, and may the Almighty receive him in the highest levels of the spiritual realm. The nation has lost one of its greatest assets."

The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa. pic.twitter.com/vjzFb3QrNZ — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) December 26, 2021 Former public protector Prof Thuli Madonsela said she was exceedingly heartsore to note the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.