Brazen robbers hunted and killed Mpumalanga victim after he reported them to police

PRETORIA – The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga has welcomed hefty sentences that were handed down to three convicted people for a range of crimes committed in June 2019. The three, Vusi Sihlabela, 41, Karabo Makhubedu, 31, and Norman Mokoena, 25, were sentenced yesterday, by the Mpumalanga division of the High Court, according to Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

“The court heard how on 2 June 2019, the three entered a local tavern at Marite Trust near Hazyview and randomly targeted as well as robbed a man of his wallet. When they heard the following day that he had reported the incident to the police they hunted him down, found him at his house and shot and killed him,” Mohlala said. They also shot and injured his nephew in the process. “Police then launched an investigation into the matter and managed to trace and arrest Sihlabela in August 2019. Makhubedu and Mokoena were arrested 2020,” Mohlala said.

The court sentenced the three as follows: “Vusi Sihlabela (got) life imprisonment for murder and a combined 75 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearm as well as unlawful possession of ammunition,” Mohlala said. “Karabo Makhubedu was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and a combined 65 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearm as well as unlawful possession of ammunition.”

“Norman Mokoena got life imprisonment for murder and a combined 65 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearm as well as unlawful possession of ammunition.” Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela has welcomed the hefty sentences that were handed down to the trio. Manamela has also applauded the team of detectives for their hard work and thorough investigation that led to this “notable” conviction.