Breaching protection order gets Mpumalanga man jailed for three years

PRETORIA – The Wakkerstroom Magistrate’s Court has sentenced Mduduzi Mandlenkosi Hlophe, 24, to three years imprisonment after he breached a protection order and assaulted his ex-lover. “The court decided to sentence Hlophe following an incident in which he assaulted his ex-female partner on 26 December 2021 at Wakkerstroom,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

The court discovered in its records that the assaulted woman had previously approached the court and sought protection against Hlophe after he had assaulted her at that time. The protection order was issued in November 2021 against Hlophe, outlining that he should not assault or communicate with the woman. Hlophe was also ordered not to visit the woman’s place of residence. “However, the accused instead ignored the order and assaulted her on the said day and then went into hiding thereafter. Police sought for him from the day the charge was laid (26 December) but they could not find him until on 1 January when they arrested him,” Mohlala said.

Hlophe was then charged, and he pleaded guilty to the charge of assault and violation of the protection order. “The accused never applied for bail and remained in custody until the day he was sentenced to three years direct imprisonment for contravention of a protection order. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm,” Mohlala said. Mpumalanga provincial commissioner police, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has welcomed Hlophe’s sentencing.