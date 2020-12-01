Breytenbach asks for inquiry into pictures of Desai at ANC meeting

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach said on Tuesday she had written to the Office of the Chief Justice to request an inquiry after photographs apparently depicting Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai at an ANC meeting surfaced. Breytenbach said she had written to Desai asking for clarity as to whether it was indeed him in the photographs and had received no response. Should it indeed be the judge, it raised a wealth of important questions for the judiciary, she said. First among these is whether he had the required impartiality to preside "without fear, favour or prejudice" over a number of court cases in the past involving political parties. "As matters stand, Judge Desai has presided over a great number of cases in the past involving political parties, and more particularly opposition parties.

“If he indeed has this close-up and cosy relationship with the ANC, and more particularly with ANC Ward 115 and councillor Anwa Peters, participating in what is termed 'a meeting between the councillor and community leaders in Walmer Estate ahead of the 9 December 2020 by-election' then this is very problematic," Breytenbach said.

It naturally called into question his independence and objectivity when dealing with matters involving opposition parties "and more particularly, those involving the Democratic Alliance".

Desai should have declared the extent of his relationship with the ruling party up front every time a case of nature served before him, and either recused himself or offered to recuse himself.

Desai, who recently applied for the post of public protector, is set to retire within the next two weeks, but Breytenbach suggested that if it were him in the photographs, his retirement did not draw a line under the questions that had arisen.

"I have today escalated the matter to the Office of the Chief Justice, requesting an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding these photographs. The result thereof will determine what, if any, further steps should be taken with regard to this matter."

ANA