BRICS+ Series: How the BRICS Reserve Arrangement is Challenging Western Financial Dominance

The CRA (Contingent Reserve Arrangement), established in 2014 by BRICS, is a tool for providing liquidity support and financial stability to its member countries during economic crises. The CRA reduces reliance on Western-centric financial institutions like the IMF and its significance has grown in 2025, with the addition of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE (with Saudi Arabia pending finalisation) in 2024 and Indonesia in 2025. The CRA is emerging as a crucial tool for financial sovereignty and economic stability within the Global South.

Strengthening the CRA in a New BRICS Era

The initial BRICS members created the Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA) and committed $100 billion to address short-term balance of payments issues. With the recent expansion of BRICS membership, the CRA's capacity and operational mechanisms need to be updated to align with the current economic realities of the expanded bloc. This means multiple things. First is that the CRA's reserve pool could expand significantly beyond its initial $100 billion due to the major financial powerhouses of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and China joining BRICS. A larger capital base would boost the CRA's credibility and effectiveness in preventing currency crises among member states. Secondly, originally the CRA was heavily reliant on the U.S. dollar, with 70% of its funds accessible solely through IMF-linked conditionalities. To establish true financial sovereignty, the expanded BRICS alliance must prioritise increasing the proportion of local currencies used in CRA transactions. This strategic move aligns with the bloc's broader de-dollarisation initiative. Lastly, given the economic disparities among BRICS nations, restructuring the CRA's governance is essential. This restructuring should reflect the varying contribution capacities and financial needs of new members. For instance, stronger economies like China and Saudi Arabia should assume greater lender responsibilities, while countries like Ethiopia and South Africa, with greater needs, should have increased access to emergency liquidity.