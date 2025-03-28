Trump: the wave of the right and the plight of the left

The emergence of Trump, as an important political figure internationally, has set in motion the wheels for many positioned right on the political spectrum. The right portray themselves as poster children for true freedom–often filled with prejudice–in the name of anti-political correctness. The left have come, often through the emphasis on pro-poor policies and the impact of poverty on human dignity and true freedom. Many other factors are at play, yet, the ideological distinctiveness is considerably apparent. These ideological underpinnings have real world implications be it: economic, social, environmental, or technical.

The ripple effects of Trump’s presidency has brought about changes in global allies, newly found, and strengthened global partnerships. On the back of an increased awareness of the global power imbalance favouring the United States (US). EU (European Union) and greater European relations with the US have been shattered by the situation in Ukraine, continued US tariffs, the issue of US defence spending in Europe, and overall political disagreements. The EU has, under von der Leyen, made a massive about-turn opening up to trade with China and reconsidering its tariffs it has so strongly emphasised as important to keep China in check–this realignment of political “friends” signal a divergence from traditional US “friends” arguably inherited from the Democrats in the US. The one friend the US is not turning on is Israel, as it serves the incumbent administrations’ interest and its prejudice undertones toward Muslim people in general. This is only part of the story, Israel is embedded in US society controlling much of its domestic market.

The new administration under Trump, has made a myriad of changes to both its domestic and international policy. It would be a difficult task to gauge all of the changes made. However, a few stand out. The US has launched a 25% tariff on steel and aluminium imports to the country. It has stopped the implementation of LGBTQI+ policy in the public and private sphere. The South African Ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, was suspended after he stated that Trump reinforces white supremacy. Trump has placed tariffs on Canada, Mexico, countries in Central and South America as well as the Caribbean. Trump has opted to rename the Gulf of Mexico, and intends to reestablish control of the Panama canal. These countries, particularly those the US have raised tariffs against, had not hesitated to retaliate and even signalled its intention to ban certain US products, like US beer, wine and liquor in Canada. Similarly, Mexico has also vowed retaliation against Trump’s tariffs.

Trump has been more vocal regarding the political left and the progressive policies that are being shoved down “our” throats. This is demonstrated by Trump’s actions in Latin America, in particular. Trump’s administration has great relations with those countries in Latin America, that is characteristically right on the political spectrum. Examples of these countries are Argentina under Milei, Brazil under Bolsonaro, and El Salvador under Bukele. What Trump titles, his Latin American policy, will see a strengthened support of strongmen in Latin America. This is more evident in Brazil, where there has been an invigorating of the right after its defeat in the last national election. Jair Bolsonaro is awaiting the Supreme Court decision on sentencing for his role in Capitol riots–mimicking the riots in the US. Support for Bolsonaro’s son and the right have thus increased considerably, with Trump’s media group suing Brazil Justice lexandre de Moraes of violating free speech rights of far-right Brazilian influencer, Bolsonaro.