Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo bows out of communications after 16 years but remains within the SAPS

DURBAN - National police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo has left the communications division after 16 years. Naidoo and his wife relocated to KwaZulu-Natal in February and will continue to work in the SAPS provincial head office in Durban.

“It was indeed a pleasure speaking for the SAPS nationally as well as representing the country internationally,” said Naidoo, who has 35 years of service in the SAPS. He told IOL that it was an exciting job and he enjoyed working with the media and interacting with them. “Like most industries, journalism had been increasingly tough.

“However, we ensured that the correct news was always available to the public in keeping with the media’s tight deadlines. “Being a spokesperson was a vocation to me. I took pride in my job and did it to the best of my ability. “The number of calls that I have received since my announcement has been heart-warming.”

Speaking about his new venture, Naidoo said he would be the Provincial Head of Inspectorate, which would entail inspecting police stations in the province to ensure compliance. In addition he would be co-ordinating complaints against police in terms of service delivery. “I feel that I’m well equipped for this job. As a spokesperson, I learnt about all the environments and what is needed to function.”