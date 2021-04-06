Bring us evidence of Lesufi’s alleged tender interference so he can be prosecuted, says DA

Johannesburg: The DA in Gauteng has called on the public to provide information and evidence on Panyaza Lesufi’s alleged tender interference, so that it could escalate the matter for prosecution.

The party made the call on Tuesday after weekend reports that Lesufi, the Gauteng MEC for Education, was part of a clandestine meeting where he discussed the awarding of his department’s contracts.

It was reported in the City Press that Lesufi had been recorded in the meeting promising to fix the tender issues certain people were experiencing.

During the meeting, Lesufi allegedly stated that "our people should be satisfied… and looked after", in reference to who was awarded contract.

He is also alleged to have said those that wanted to be awarded tenders needed to talk to him and then apply via the correct channels for record purposes. However, he would not assist “traitors”, he is alleged to have said.