Broken geysers and flooding - how to stop water cuts from damaging your property

Following the recent water cuts in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, it is important that people take steps to avoid damage or loss to their homes and personal property related to the water crisis. Ernest North, co-founder of Naked Insurance said that a shortage of water brings with it a range of risks. While some of these risks will be covered by a buildings and home contents policy, consumers should consider the following steps to reduce their risks of loss or damage to their homes and property.

Damage to your geyser Water outages at home may increase the possibility of your geyser experiencing a failure or breakdown. Leaving the heating element on while the tank is empty will likely increase the speed at which the geyser deteriorates.

Fanus Coetzee, head of Claims Adjustment Services, Santam said that switching off your geyser will stop it from overheating or any malfunction that may occur when operated without water. Turn off the geyser at the distribution board (DB board) if you know that you are not going to have water. You can turn it on once there is full water flow. Generally buildings policies will cover the replacement or repair of your geyser if it damaged due to an event like a fire or a storm but check if your geyser is covered because with some policies geyser cover is optional.

North said: “Most policies will also pay out if the geyser leaks or bursts due to wear and tear. Your home contents policy will reimburse you if a burst geyser causes damage or loss of your household items.” Flooding You never know when a water cut happens and you may forget that you had opened a tap to wash dishes or that you water running for a bath.

If you leave your house and the water supply is restored, it could mean you returning to a flooded home. While your buildings policy will cover damage to your carpets, ceilings, wooden flooring and other structural parts of your home, your home contents policy will cover items such as your furniture, appliances and electronics. It is important to note that the owner of the home is responsible for the building cover to make sure the building and its fixtures are covered in case something bad happens while the contents cover is the responsibility of the person renting the property.