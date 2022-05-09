Brother and sister arrested in North West for possession of drugs worth R20 000

Pretoria – Two siblings are this morning expected to appear before the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court in North West after they were found in possession of CAT drugs worth about R20 000. “A brother and sister aged 32 and 39 respectively are expected to appear before the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s court on Monday, 9 May 2022 following their arrest on Friday for possession of drugs worth approximately R20 000,” said North West spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso.

A brother, 32, and sister, 39, are appearing before the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court after they were arrested for possession of drugs worth about R20 000. Picture: Supplied/Hawks “That pair was arrested at their home in Alabama (township west of Klerksdorp) during a disruptive operation by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation after they were allegedly found in possession of packets containing CAT drugs.” Rikhotso said the drugs have been seized by police for further investigation. Last month, three men and a woman, between 33 and 59, were arrested by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit in Mahikeng, North West, as they were attempting to sell a pangolin for R250 000.

At the time, Rikhotso said the animal was found in the suspects’ car. “The (Hawks) team operationalised information regarding the suspects who were looking for a buyer for the pangolin. The suspects were arrested at the Crossing Mall in Mahikeng where the pangolin was found in the suspects’ vehicle,” she said. “The vehicle was seized for further investigation. Meanwhile, the pangolin has been taken for safekeeping.”

The four suspects appeared before Mmabatho Magistrate’s Court, facing charges of wildlife trafficking under the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act 10 of 2004, according to the Hawks in North West. IOL