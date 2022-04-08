Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Brrrrrrrr … colder temperatures and ongoing rain predicted for KZN this weekend

Drop in temperature and floods threaten. Picture: Sandile Ndlovu

Published 31m ago

Durban – KwaZulu Natal residents should brace for continuous rain and colder temperatures this weekend.

According to the Thandiwe Gumede, a senior forecaster at the Weather Services, the rain is set to start this afternoon and only clear by Monday.

“Temperatures will also start dropping and snow is expected over Lesotho.”

So is the end of summer?

“We cannot say that at this stage. Warmer temperatures are expected by Thursday.”

She said flooding was also a possibility this weekend.

A weather warning may also be issued later today, Gumede said.

In March, many parts of Durban were flooded following heavy rainfall, damaging infrastructure and roadways.

IOL

