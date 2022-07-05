Buffalo kills hunter in Limpopo

Pretoria - Police at Lephalale, in Limpopo, are investigating a case of inquest following the death of a man identified as Benjamin De Bruyn after he was allegedly gored by an enraged buffalo. Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said the incident happened at Oxford Farm in Steenbokpan on Thursday morning.

“Allegedly, the victim was with the farm owner and a photographer when the buffalo attacked him after he fired shots at the buffalo. Unfortunately, he died instantly,” said Seabi. “Although the farm owner tried to rescue him by firing some shots at the buffalo, subsequently, the buffalo chased and attacked him as well. He escaped by climbing on the tree, and the photographer also managed to keep a safe distance.” Seabi said emergency services, including police, were summoned to the scene, and the 50-year-old man was certified dead.

The farm owner was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has called on community members, particularly farmers and tourists, “to be extra cautious when around such animals to avoid loss of lives”. Police investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

In 2018, the Independent reported that a big game hunter was gored to death by a wild buffalo moments after he had killed another member of its herd. Professional hunter Claude Kleynhans had been leading a group on an expedition along the banks of the Levubu River in the northern province of Limpopo. IOL