Businesses around Braam beef up security as national shutdown enters day two

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Several businesses in Braamfontein have put additional security personnel on standby as education national shutdown enters day two. On Monday, student protesters demonstrated their frustrations in different parts of the country. However, some institutions are yet to heed the call due to their academic calendar differences. The protest caused by historical student debt, registration and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) have gained momentum. The death of a civilian, Mthokosizi Mtumba, in one of the protests in Braamfontein has also added fuel to the ongoing protests. Law enforcement have already been dispersed to various hotspots this morning to monitor proceedings but the situation has remained quiet.

A number of students have already made their way to campus with ease. Security presence at universities entrance has also been strengthened.

Noswal Hall Residence, Bertha and Jorissen intersection, Empire Road and Myclinic Medical Centre on De Beer street where Mtumba lost his life have been marked as hotspots in Braamfontein.

Meanwhile, for the University of Johannesburg Doornfontein campus, Kingsway Avenue and university Drive intersection and Bunting Road remain on high alert.

At the University of Free State and the North West niversity, Mahikeng campus, a small number of student protesters gathered outside their institutions to mobilise more students this morning.

At the University of Mpumalanga things remained calm as students accessed the institution for registration.

Leaders of the Student Representative Council (SRC) at the different universities have already made their ways to the ground and they have maintained that the shutdown will go ahead.

Things turned nasty towards the end of Monday for protesters in Gauteng as one of the students was allegedly shot and wounded.

Police were quick to distance themselves from the shooting, in a statement police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said none of its members deployed in Braamfontein had fired any shots during the said protests.

“However, in an effort to disperse volatile crowds, only a smoke grenade was used in one incident and water cannons in others.”

“This matter has not been officially reported to the SAPS making it difficult to ascertain the nature of the student's injuries as well as the circumstances under which the injuries were sustained.”

IOL