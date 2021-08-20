Businessman Thoshan Panday, his mom and wife back in court over 2010 Soccer World Cup fraud

Durban business Thoshan Panday and former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, General Mmamonnye Ngobeni are expected to appear in the Durban High Court today on charges pertaining to R47 million Soccer World Cup fraud. The duo are part of nine people who have been charged with racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Four of them are Panday’s close relatives. They include his 69-year-old mother Arevenda Panday, his wife, Privisha Panday, his sister, Kajal Ishwarkumar, brother-in-law, Seveesh Maharaj Ishwarkumar, and personal assistant, Tasleem Rahiman. Durban businessman Thoshan Panday In October, SAPS Colonel Navin Madeo and former captain Aswin Narainpershad were arrested following allegations they defrauded the SAPS by inflating prices of accommodation for police members during the Fifa World Cup in 2010.

According to Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka, the policemen who are accused in this matter face accusations of colluding with Panday to receive contracts from the KZN police. “Panday's family members are accused of aiding and working with common purpose by registering companies in 2009 which benefited and worked as fronts for Panday to score the lucrative contracts from SAPS.” She said the defence is expected bring an application for further particulars.