Call for SA to unify amid isolated racist incidents

Durban - As we begin the new year, Cardinal Wilfrid Napier has called on the public to focus on the positives and build a unified South Africa rather than isolated incidents of racism. Napier, who is the former Catholic Archbishop of Durban and current chairperson of the KZN Church Leaders Group (KZNCLG) was reacting to two recent racist incidents.

On Boxing Day an SABC employee, Nobuntu Mkhize allegedly hurled racist comments at flight attendants on a FlySafair flight from Durban to Cape Town and on Sunday a couple at a Food Lovers Market in Fourways north of Johannesburg referred to black people as “baboons.” Napier said he sees people of all races coming together often, for example when there is a disaster. “People don't start asking questions of what colour people are or what race or culture people are who have been affected by that natural disaster, like heavy rain damaging houses. You just find people coming together and gathering stuff and going and helping those that have been affected.”

Working every day at an office at Little Flower School in eShowe, Napier said he is encouraged by the way the children of different races interact with each other. “There are coloured kids, Indian kids and black kids there who don't see any difference in each other. They do say things that are nasty to each other but kids are going to do that…but what I find most encouraging is the kids are just kids with each other. That's what I would like us as human beings, as adults, to be, let's just be South Africans together,” he said. Speaking on the church’s general stance on racism, a joint statement by the KZN Council of Churches (KZNCC) and the KZNCLG condemned the two separate and isolated incidents.

“These two repulsive and disturbing examples reflect what is happening in many other parts of our society. KZNCC condemns racist thought patterns and all discriminatory behaviours in strongest terms.” The statement said KZNCC led by Presiding Bishop Nkosinathi Myaka, and the KZCLG led by Cardinal Wilfrid Napier condemned all acts of racism and discrimination, advocating for unity, love, and racial integration. In KwaZulu-Natal the Maurice Webb Charity Trust is supporting the KZNCC to identify and contribute solutions to problems around racism, as well as the celebration of racial diversity.

“As we enter the new year, we urge all the people and institutions to renew their commitment to building a society where diversity is celebrated, and every person can live in peace and equality. By embracing the principles and values of racial and ethnic unity and justice, we can overcome the challenges posed by racial and all other forms of discrimination and work towards a humane and brighter future for all South Africans.” Napier called on the public to start the new year with a new spirit. “Let’s be as positive as possible.”

Professor Bheki Mngomezulu, director of the Centre for the Advancement of Non-Racialism and Democracy at Nelson Mandela University, said the impact that incidents like these will have on the psyche of the country depends on the calibre of the political leadership in the country. “Depending on how they handle these two incidents, the situation could escalate, but if they show leadership, they can be able to contain the situation by appealing to the nation to calm down and deal with this as separate (isolated) incidents,” he said. However, Mngomezulu said in the broader scheme of things, the reality is that racial elements cannot be eliminated from the politics of the country.