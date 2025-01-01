Calls for urgent attention to deal with teenage pregnancy

Teenage pregnancy remains a huge concern which needs urgent attention to be dealt with. The South African National Christian Forum (SANCF) believes more needs to be done about this scourge.

The church forum has called on stakeholders, including churches, to play crucial roles in preventing teenage pregnancy through various means. This was after almost 90 teenage girls became mothers on Christmas Day. The youngest was a 13-year-old in Seshego, Limpopo. This saw a 28-year-old man being arrested and charged with statutory rape. Three 15-year-olds gave birth in KwaZulu-Natal, and a 16-year-old in the North West.

Another 16-year-old from Bloemfontein in the Free State delivered a daughter on the first day of 2025. This, once again, highlighted the crisis of teenage pregnancy in South Africa. Teenage pregnancy remains a big problem in the country where 13.2 million people are living in extreme poverty.

Statistics show that more than 122 000 teenagers gave birth this past financial year. More than 2 716 young girls aged 10 to 14 and 119 587 aged 15 to 19 became parents while still being children themselves. SANCF president Bishop Marothi Mashashane believes education and counselling, along with community support and advocacy, would help in preventing teenage pregnancy. Mashashane said churches could provide comprehensive sex education and counselling to teenagers, emphasising abstinence, responsible sexual behaviour, and the potential consequences of early pregnancy.

He said they could also offer support services, such as counselling sessions and workshops, to address the emotional and psychological needs of teenagers, and promote healthy decision-making and self-esteem. “Churches can act as advocates for policies and programs that support teenage pregnancy prevention, such as access to reproductive health services, contraception, and support for young parents.” “They can create a supportive community environment that encourages open discussions about sexual health, relationships, and parenting, reducing stigma and promoting understanding. By actively engaging in these roles, stakeholders like churches can significantly contribute to the prevention of teenage pregnancy and the well-being of adolescents,” Mashashane said.

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) also called on the government departments, including Basic Education, Social Development, Health and Justice, and Constitutional Development to play a vital role in building a comprehensive support network for youth. The ANCWL said this alarming trend not only jeopardises the health and future prospects of young girls but also underscores the critical issues surrounding broken homes, inadequate parenting structures and the overall social fabric of “our” society. ANCWL secretary-general Nokuthula Nqaba said teenage pregnancy was a multifaceted issue rooted in a variety of societal challenges, including poverty, lack of access to education and limited awareness regarding sexual and reproductive health.