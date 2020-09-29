Cape Town woman accused of murdering her girlfriend to apply for bail

Cape Town - A 20-year-old Cape Town woman accused of murdering her 28-year-old girlfriend on Heritage Day appeared in court on Tuesday for the second time since her arrest. The woman, who was sent to Pollsmoor Prison, is set to appear in court again on October 7 and has indicated she will apply for bail. It is alleged that on Heritage Day, September 24, the woman stabbed her partner Tracy-Lee Collins to death. Provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the incident. “At about 8pm, at a residence in Ailsa Road, in Ottery in Grassy Park, the victim was having an argument with the suspect, who then stabbed her once in the back,” van Wyk said.

“She was taken to a nearby medical facility, where she later died due to injuries sustained. A 20-year-old suspect was arrested on a charge of murder.”

Collins had gone to the house of her girlfriend’s stepmother on the day of the incident and later called her own mother to say the accused was “hitting her”. When her family arrived at the home in Ottery, they found Collins in a pool of her own blood.

She was rushed to Groote Schuur hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Family and friends of Collins filled the courtroom in the latest hearing, calling for her alleged killer to be denied bail.

Collins’ aunt and family spokeswoman Jacqueline Collins said the family was relieved the accused was being held behind bars.

“We are fully opposing bail for her. However, we are so relieved she is going to be kept in Pollsmoor Prison because now we can focus and go ahead with funeral arrangements for Tracy,” she told the African News Agency.

Collins' funeral will be held on Thursday at the Grassy Park Moravian Church.

African News Agency