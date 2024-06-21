Cape Town’s peer-to-peer programme transforms lives through empathy and action

By Wendy Dondolo In the bustling streets of Cape Town, a unique initiative is changing lives through the power of empathy and shared experiences.

The Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) in partnership with Khulisa Social Solutions, has pioneered a “peer-to- peer” programme that empowers former substance abusers and the homeless to aid those still struggling. One of the programme’s stand-out success stories is that of Amy, who joined after a personal tragedy linked to her daughter’s addiction. Today, she’s not only rebuilding her life but is also a source of inspiration for many. “The programme helped me find purpose again. I am completing my counselling course and have already helped many, just like my daughter,” Amy shares, reflecting on her transformative journey.

Another peer, Tyler, who was once lost to the streets and substance abuse, found a new beginning through the programme. “When I was approached by a social worker, it gave me hope. Now, I help others find their way back,” says Tyler, who now focuses on aiding LGBTQIA+ individuals and continues his passion for theatre as both an actor and activist. The programme’s success, according to Tara Gerardy-Bissolati, CCID Social Development manager, is largely due to the unique understanding peers bring. “They’ve lived through it, and this empathy is hard for anyone else to emulate. It’s what makes this programme so impactful,” Gerardy-Bissolati says. These peer fieldworkers are trained in various support measures, from securing shelter and food to assisting with medical and legal needs, embodying a comprehensive approach to rehabilitation and support.