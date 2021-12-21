Cape Town’s power outages may be ’an act of sabotage’

DURBAN – Tens of thousands of Cape Town residents are still without power as repair efforts continue after the Mother City was plunged into darkness late on Monday night following a major blackout due to a “technical fault on the grid”. It is believed the inner-city of Cape Town, parts of Woodstock and the suburbs on the Atlantic Seaboard have been affected the worst.

According to Kadri Nassiep, the City’s executive director for energy, an adjacent fire might be responsible. “It’s a 132 kV high voltage overhead line that has been brought down due to a number of fires onto the N1,” Nassiep told IOL. Nassiep says the power failure may be “an act of sabotage” but this is not yet confirmed.

In the meantime, the metro’s Beverley van Reenen pleaded with the public to remain calm as her electrical teams are on the ground investigating the fault and working “tirelessly to restore power in all affected areas”. “I plead with residents to be patient at this stage and we will provide further details on developments as urgently possible,” Van Reenen said. Nassiep says the power failure may be an act of sabotage, something Eskom's Kyle Cookson has denied.