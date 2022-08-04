Capitec SMS and mobile banking app services go down

Cape Town - If you bank with Capitec you may be experiencing problems connecting to your mobile banking app or using the SMS services provided. On Thursday, Capitec communicated to its clients that it was aware of the issues users were experiencing, although it assured users that ATM and card services were operational.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a statement released on its social media accounts it said: “We are aware that some of our clients are experiencing issues on our app, internet banking and USSD services. We want to assure you that we are on it and doing everything possible to resolve the issue. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience. ATMs and cards are working. (sic)” Capitec was not clear on a time frame for how long it would take for services to resume. While some social media users welcomed the communication from their bank, not everyone was as happy.

Thabo Mashiloane wanted to know when the matter would be resolved as “it has been hours”. Another user, Mark Frinke, said: “ATMs are not working.” Some users also stated they will be moving banks as their businesses were losing out due to these issues.

Story continues below Advertisement

Many other social media users shared the same sentiment, stating that this seemed to be “a monthly issue”. [email protected] IOL