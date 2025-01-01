Care for Wild awaits second orphaned rhino calf in 24 hours

Within 24 hours, Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary awaited the arrival of a second orphaned rhino calf. This comes after a rhino calf was taken to Care for Wild on New Year’s Eve after poachers killed its mother.

Care for Wild said that at 7.30am on New Year’s Day, they awaited the arrival of a second orphaned rhino calf within 24 hours Care for Wild founder and CEO Petronel Nieuwoudt received a call in the morning from Kruger National Park (KNP) veterinarian Dr Peter Buss telling them about another orphaned rhino calf that was being airlifted to safety. The sanctuary said there was no rest and partying for the Care for Wild team on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Elaborating, Nieuwoudt said that before 6am, she received a call from Dr Buss that there was another calf on the way. “... it’s actually sad to say that it is the beginning of a new year, and the onslaught on our rhinos already started,” Nieuwoudt said. On Tuesday, Care for Wild received a calf, leaving no room for rest or a party for the Care for Wild team; they were working around the clock to help save orphaned rhinos, Nieuwoudt said.

On Wednesday morning, Nieuwoudt and the Care for Wild team waited for the helicopter again, with a possible storm imminent. Nieuwoudt said she hoped those bringing the calf could arrive soon so they are also safe. “So just for the rangers and the pilots and the veterinarians who (are) working tirelessly to save these rhinos, while the rest of the world is on holiday, thank you so much for doing this, and we really, really, really adore you and love you for what you do. And we (are) very humbled by what you do. Thank you.”

Care for Wild added that without their dedication, both the calves would have died with their mothers. Meanwhile, in August last year, Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister Dr Dion George said 229 rhinos were poached in South Africa in the first six months of 2024, (compared to 231 for the same reporting period in 2023). Of those rhinos poached, 191 were killed on state properties and 38 on privately owned parks, reserves, or farms.

George said a significant drop was noted during May and June, with national losses reported at 21 and 22 respectively (May and June of 2023 recorded losses of 42 and 34). George said the KNP lost 45 rhinos to poaching from January to June 2024, compared to 42 during the same period in 2023. He said the KNP continues to implement its Rhino Conservation Plan which amongst others, focuses on guarding and protecting rhinos in the core rhino areas, using appropriate technologies, dehorning rhinos, and implementing innovative biological management in these areas.