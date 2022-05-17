Case of Northern Cape woman who allegedly tried to murder husband postponed for possible bail application

Durban: The case involving a 40-year-old woman who allegedly tried to hire hitmen to kill her husband has been postponed until May 24 for a possible bail application. The accused, who is believed to have two children with her husband, appeared in the Kimberly Magistrate’s Court on Monday, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.

She faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder. “The case has been postponed until May 24, 2022, for a possible bail application. The accused is facing a charge of conspiracy to commit murder. She is remanded in custody until her next court appearance in the Kimberly district court,” Senokoatsane said. Kimberly police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said the woman was arrested on Sunday at the Indian Centre, less than 1km away from the police station.

Tawana said police were tipped off about the accused’s plot and set up an operation in which two agents posed as hitmen for hire. The 40-year-old allegedly met the two fake hitmen and was arrested shortly afterwards. “Following a week of intelligence gathering and surveillance, the team executed the arrest with the assistance of agents who posed as hitmen.

“It’s alleged that the woman wanted the hitmen to kidnap and kill her husband and promised to pay them a substantial amount of payment after the supposed hit. The woman was intercepted and arrested while negotiating with the hitmen,” Tawana said. It is unclear how much the woman offered to pay for her husband’s murder.

