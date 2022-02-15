Cash-in-transit guard shot in the head in Umlazi heist, airlifted to hospital
Durban – A security guard has been airlifted to hospital after he was shot in the head during an alleged cash-in-transit robbery in Umlazi on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Kyle van Reenan of Emer-G-Med Paramedics, the 41-year-old security officer is in a critical condition.
“Paramedics responded to the scene in R section, just after 11am to find the man had suffered multiple high-calibre gunshot wounds.
“Advanced life-support intervention was needed to stabilise him. A call was made for the assistance of the Netcare 911 aeromedical helicopter to airlift the man to a specialist facility for critical care.”
Van Reenan said the police were on the scene, busy with investigations.
The SAPS has been approached for comment.
IOL