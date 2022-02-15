News
A security guard was shot during a violent cash-in-transit heist in Umlazi, and airlifted to hospital. Picture: Netcare 911
Cash-in-transit guard shot in the head in Umlazi heist, airlifted to hospital

Durban – A security guard has been airlifted to hospital after he was shot in the head during an alleged cash-in-transit robbery in Umlazi on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Kyle van Reenan of Emer-G-Med Paramedics, the 41-year-old security officer is in a critical condition.

“Paramedics responded to the scene in R section, just after 11am to find the man had suffered multiple high-calibre gunshot wounds.

“Advanced life-support intervention was needed to stabilise him. A call was made for the assistance of the Netcare 911 aeromedical helicopter to airlift the man to a specialist facility for critical care.”

Van Reenan said the police were on the scene, busy with investigations.

The SAPS has been approached for comment.

