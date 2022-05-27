Cash-in-transit robber sentenced to 15 years imprisonment

Cape Town - Amid a rise in cash-in-transit heists across the country, the Whittlesea Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape made an example of one of the perpetrators. On Thursday, Odwa Siqanqalala, 30 was sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment for his part in a cash-in-transit perpetrated in Whittlesea on November 30, 2018.

Siqanqalala was convicted on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances after pleading guilty on Wednesday to the charges against him. Siqanqalala who was arrested together with his co-accused Lundi Mzimkhulu, 32, and Mzuvukile Mzimkhulu, 35, on November 30, 2018, were then remanded in custody. According to the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, the guilty verdict came after a series of court appearances.

She said Siqanqalala’s co-accused in the matter have pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them by the state. “They preferred to continue with the trial route. Siqanqalala pleaded guilty on May 25, 2022, hence his 15 years imprisonment sentence on May 26, 2022,” Mgolodela said. Head of the Hawks in the Easter Cape, Major General Obed Ngwenya anticipated more confessions to speed up the sentencing processes of the accused in the matter.

