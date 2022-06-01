Caught in the act: One shot dead while five are arrested as cops pounce during armed robbery

Pretoria – Six suspects between the 25 and 45 years old, have been arrested following a high-speed chase, after they attempted to rob a businessman in Lenasia on Tuesday. “It’s reported that the multi-disciplinary team which included the Hawks’ tactical operational management section, Gauteng Traffic’s saturation unit and Vaal Rand serious organised crime investigation followed up on information received from crime intelligence. As the team held observation, the suspects noticed them as they (suspects) were about to execute their plan,” said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

She said the suspects’ vehicle, after noticing the police, fled the scene, leaving some of their accomplices who were still in the property. Police gave chase to the fleeing vehicle. “The two suspects inside the property fired at the team members who returned fire fatally wounding one suspect. During the high-speed chase, the suspects’ vehicle collided with a truck, resulting in the chasing vehicle swerving to avoid the truck but collided with another vehicle,” Mogale said. Three suspects were arrested, with injuries, and one police officer was taken to hospital for medical attention.

The suspects’ getaway vehicle had a false registration. Three unlicensed firearms were recovered from the scene. “The five suspects will appear in the Lenasia court soon on charges of murder, attempted murder, house robbery and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” Mogale said. Last year, a suspected bank robber was shot and wounded during a shootout with police in Lenasia.

At the time, Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said four men were allegedly robbing a bank. “It is alleged that four men entered the bank and demanded money at gunpoint. One of the customers managed to notify the police, who promptly responded to the incident. Upon arrival at the scene, a shootout ensued between police and the suspects,” Sello said. “No money was taken and two suspects were arrested. One of them suffered a gunshot wound, while the other two managed to flee the scene. Four firearms were also recovered at the scene.”

