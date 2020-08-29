Chadwick Boseman visited terminally ill children during his own cancer battle

Durban - The 'Black Panther' star tragically passed away on Friday after a secret battle with colon cancer and it has now been revealed that two years ago, when he was battling with his own health, he visited Children's Research Hospital, which supports and helps children battling diseases including cancer. They said in a statement released on social media: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our friend Chadwick Boseman. "Two years ago, Chadwick visited the St. Jude campus and brought with him not only toys for our patients but also joy, courage and inspiration. He was an incredible role model for our patients and children from all around the world. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time." Chadwick's tragic death was confirmed on social media in a statement. Chadwick is survived by his wife Taylor Simone Ledward and a parent.

Celebs took to social media to share tributes to the star.

In a moving tribute on her Instagram page, Little Women of Atlanta star, Shirlene "Ms.Juicy" King Pearson, said Boseman was revered for embodying the true essence of who black people are.

"For those who are confused on why the black community (and those within the black community) are devastated behind Chadwick Boseman’ death, let me explain. Chad played roles that embodied the true essence of who we as Black people are.

“He didn’t take the traditional slave roles, or roles where we overcame being black, or the gangster role, or the crackhead role. Chad embodied the true essence of who we are as Black people. We are lawyers breaking barriers (Thurgood Marshall). We are talented athletes ( 42 & the Express). We’re singers and songwriters (Get On Up). Last but certainly not least, we are Super Heroes ( Black Panther).

“This is the true essence and a mere glimpse of who we are as Black people. To lose a person, a legend, an icon, who embodied these roles to showcase for the world to see, hits home for all of us. Taken from us so young, but your memories will more than certainly live on. May God take your pain away, & you rest heavenly in peace!" she shared on her Instagram account.

Comedian and host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, also shared similar sentiments.

“Yes this was our king. Not because we served him or because he ruled. But because of how he served us in everything he did. He played a hero on screen and lived like one in real life. From South Carolina to South Africa he made so many of us proud of who we are and for that he will always be our king. Hamba kahle Chadwick...Sizoku bona phambili,” he shared.

IOL