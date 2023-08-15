Check your ego at the door: Five qualities you need to be successful in the workplace

No matter what your job description or the field that you work in, attitude and traits are important to being successful. Having good traits and a positive attitude can benefit any company by increasing productivity and efficiency while creating a great work environment.

Whether you are just entering the job market or already have a job, it is important to note how your traits can lead to success. In keeping with this, here’s a look at five traits workers need to achieve success in the workplace: 1. Working style

Being able to work on your own or well with others is a trait that any employee that wants to be successful needs to have. Working with others by having strong interpersonal skills and positive interactions with co-workers can create a good work environment. Working well on your own means that the employee has good self-management skills and the ability to work without having someone look over their shoulder. 2. Focus

Being focused at work allows you to clearly outline your tasks for the day and meet the targets set out for the day, leading to better productivity. As a worker at a company, it is important that you define what is required of you at different parts of your day or week and how you can achieve it. Having a clear focus on what your day will be like will prevent you from being overwhelmed, which can affect your attitude in the workplace. 3. Know their boundaries

Employees who want to be successful know the importance of having clear boundaries by not allowing themselves to be walked over and know how to say "no" to tasks if their plate is full. Workers who have good boundaries will be able to do their current jobs efficiently and very well. 4. Clear communication skills

Successful employees in the workplace understand and recognise the importance of clear communication, whether it is over email, over the phone, or person-to-person. Workers should also understand that different people in a company have different communication styles. Having clear and proper communication can lead to better collaboration and, ultimately, success. 5. Self-discipline