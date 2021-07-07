Check your Lotto tickets! Durban and Gauteng has two new millionaires

Durban: National lottery operator Ithuba is urging people to check their Lotto tickets as two people, one in Durban and the other in Gauteng, have bagged the jackpot. Ithuba said the the first winner bagged R11 million in the June 26 Lotto Plus 2 jackpot.

“The winning ticket was purchased at Kae Kapa Kae Trading in Silverton, Orlando, Gauteng. “The winner spent R80 on the winning ticket, using the quick pick selection method.” The other winner bagged R3m in the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot in the July 3 draw.

“The winning ticket was purchased a day before the draw, at the Three Musketeers in Estcourt, Durban. “The winner spent R80 on the winning ticket, using the manual selection method.” Ithuba chief executive Charmaine Mabuza congratulated both winners.