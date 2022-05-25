Check your Powerball tickets - someone from Gauteng is holding a R126 million ticket

According to the National Lottery Ithuba, one person has bagged the R126 589 752, 05 jackpot from the May 20, 2022 draw.

The winner, from Florida in Gauteng, spent R22.50 on a quick pick.

“We congratulate our latest multi-millionaire, and urge them to come forward and claim their winnings,” said Ithuba’s CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

“On this note we also urge all other players to continue to check their tickets, as there are a number of unclaimed tickets due to expire.