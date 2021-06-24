Check your tickets! Lotto is looking for three people to claim their winning millions

Durban: National operator Ithuba said it was looking for three people who won millions of rand in the the recent Lotto draws. In the first draw, on June 15, two people won the R22 million.

Ithuba chief executive Charmaine Mabuza said the first winning ticket was purchased on the National Lottery website online platform, with a ticket wager of R60 using the manual selection method. “Our second winning ticket was purchased just hours before the draw took place, in Orange Farm Stretford, Johannesburg, Gauteng. The winner spent R15 on the winning ticket, using the Quick Pick selection method.” Ithuba said the two winners would receive R11m each.

The winner from the June 19 draw has won R15m. “The winner played using a banking app and spent R30 on the winning ticket, using the Quick Pick selection method. “All three jackpot winners have not yet contacted Ithuba. We urge all players to check their tickets,” said Mabuza.