Check your tickets: R279 million unclaimed Lotto jackpots set to expire

In a statement, Ithuba urged players across the portfolio of the National Lottery games to check their tickets and to come forward to claim as soon as possible.

Durban - Almost R280 million worth of jackpots from National Lottery games will expire if unclaimed.

“As at 30 April 2022, there is an amount of R 279 451 903 in unclaimed jackpots across the portfolio of all our games, including the smaller prize winnings.

“Winnings due to expire within the next six months amount to R 109 760 846.40,” said CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

She added that all National Lottery tickets remain valid for a period of up to 365 days from the date of the draw.

Ithuba said all winning tickets that are not validated within that period would automatically expire, and any unclaimed winnings from expired tickets are transferred to the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund for reallocation to good causes.