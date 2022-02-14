Check your tickets! The R165m Powerball jackpot-winner is from KZN

According to National Lottery Ithuba, the draw from February 11, has been won by one person who bought the ticket in Ballito, KZN. The person spent R150 on a quick-pick selection.

DURBAN: The first Powerball jackpot for 2022, a whopping R167 million, has been won.

“This is the second highest jackpot for the National Lottery behind the R232 million PowerBall jackpot in February 2019. And to make it even sweeter, one lucky winner won the second division pay-out of R914,445.50, which is the second highest ever single win for this division,” said Ithuba’s CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

Ithuba urged players to check their tickets and to approach their nearest regional office to claim their jackpot winnings.

She reminded that a team of financial advisors and psychologists are available to offer financial advice and trauma counselling at no cost to the winners.