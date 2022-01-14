Check your tickets! You could be missing out on R26m Lotto or R14m Powerball jackpots

Durban: National Lottery Ituba says the search is on for the first Powerball Plus and Lotto jackpot winners for 2022. CEO Charmaine Mabuza said the two lucky winners will be starting off the year with a bang, as the search is on for both players to claim their winnings.

According to Ithuba, one person won the Powerball Plus in the January 11 draw. The ticket was purchased in Cape Town, via the quick pick selection with a wager of R30. The second big jackpot winner, won over R26 million in the Lotto jackpot in the January 12 draw. The game was played on the Absa banking App via manual selection with a wager of R300. “Ithuba is urging players to check their tickets, and to approach their nearest regional office to claim their jackpot winnings. A team of financial advisors and psychologists are also available to offer financial advice and trauma counselling at no cost to the winners.

“Congratulations to our first two multi-million jackpot winners for this year. This is an example of the various ways in which players can purchase their tickets, whether it is through a retail outlet or through one of our banking partners’ Apps, in this case Absa banking App where our LOTTO winner played,” said Mabuza. Tonight’s PowerBall jackpot is estimated at R86 million. If won, it would be the first Powerball jackpot win for 2022.