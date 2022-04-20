Chinese Embassy donates R1m after KZN floods

Pretoria: The Chinese embassy in South Africa has availed at least R1 million to boost the government’s relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. More than 400 people have been killed in the devastation following flooding in parts of the province.

Story continues below Advertisment

An advisory from the Department of Social Development said Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu would receive the major donation from Ambassador of China in South Africa Chen Xiaodong on Wednesday afternoon. “The Minister of Social Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu, will on Wednesday, 20 April 2022, participate in a handover ceremony marking a donation of R1 million from the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to South Africa, His Excellency Chen Xiaodong,” the department said. “The donation is aimed at bolstering the reach of government’s ongoing humanitarian relief efforts in the flood-stricken areas in the Province of KwaZulu-Natal.

“The donation follows the declaration of the National State of Disaster by President Cyril Ramaphosa after various municipal areas of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape were ravaged by extreme weather conditions, including a fire disaster in Langa, Western Cape that left scores of people displaced.” The department said the donation would support emergency humanitarian and recovery efforts in the affected areas. Zulu thanked the Chinese embassy.

Story continues below Advertisment

“On behalf of the people and the government of the Republic of South Africa, we extend our deepest gratitude to the government of the People’s Republic of China for this generous donation, which will enable us to meet the immediate needs of hundreds of families affected by recent floods, including people who are displaced from their homes to get back on their feet,” Zulu said. Earlier this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolences to President Ramaphosa over the recent severe flooding and the widespread loss of life. “On behalf of the Chinese government and people as well as in his own name, President Xi expressed deep condolences to the victims of the disaster and extended sincere sympathies to the bereaved families, the injured and the affected,” the Chinese embassy said.

Story continues below Advertisment

“President Xi said he was confident that under the strong leadership of the South African government, the people in the disaster area will surely overcome the disaster and rebuild homes at an early date.” Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has briefed the nation on the national state of disaster in KwaZulu-Natal in the wake of the devastating floods. IOL