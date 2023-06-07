Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang talked with South African Foreign Minister Pandor on phone

On June 6, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang talked with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr. Naledi Pandor on the phone.
Qin Gang said that China and South Africa have achieved fruitful results in practical cooperation in various fields in recent years. Last November, President Xi Jinping and President Ramaphosa had a face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Bali Summit and reached important consensus on further promoting the development of bilateral relations.
China has always viewed ts relations with South Africa from a strategic perspective and will, as always, firmly support South Africa in exploring a modernization path suited to its national conditions and in growing its economy and improving people's livelihood.
China is ready to work with South Africa to translate the high-level political mutual trust between the two countries into concrete actions and continue to advance the China-South Africa comprehensive strategic partnership.
Qin Gang said that South Africa, as the Chair of BRICS this year, has invested a lot of energy and done a lot of fruitful work for BRICS cooperation, which China highly appreciates.
China will continue to give full support to South Africa in its role as the BRICS Chair, work together to ensure the success of the upcoming BRICS Summit, strengthen the unity and cooperation among BRICS countries, and jointly safeguard the interests of developing countries.
Pandor said that South Africa attaches great importance to the development of relations with China, firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and will work with China to deepen practical cooperation in various fields, so as to promote the South Africa-China comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level. South Africa stands ready to further strengthen coordination and cooperation with China under multilateral frameworks such as BRICS.