Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang talked with South African Foreign Minister Pandor on phone

On June 6, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang talked with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr. Naledi Pandor on the phone. Qin Gang said that China and South Africa have achieved fruitful results in practical cooperation in various fields in recent years. Last November, President Xi Jinping and President Ramaphosa had a face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Bali Summit and reached important consensus on further promoting the development of bilateral relations.

China has always viewed ts relations with South Africa from a strategic perspective and will, as always, firmly support South Africa in exploring a modernization path suited to its national conditions and in growing its economy and improving people's livelihood. China is ready to work with South Africa to translate the high-level political mutual trust between the two countries into concrete actions and continue to advance the China-South Africa comprehensive strategic partnership. Qin Gang said that South Africa, as the Chair of BRICS this year, has invested a lot of energy and done a lot of fruitful work for BRICS cooperation, which China highly appreciates.