Chinese-owned factory slams KZN authorities after CEO arrested during lockdown

Pretoria - KwaZulu-Natal-based Chinese company Chen Lu Fragrances has hit back at the KwaZulu-Natal authorities, and the police following the arrest of its CEO Ming Lai He after workers were found manufacturing surgical face masks during the national lockdown. The Chinese factory reiterated that it had nothing to do with shops overpricing face masks amidst the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) in South Africa. Chen Lu Fragrances insists it was donating its entire production made during the lockdown to the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government and the SAPS, and had already sent batches of face masks to the government organs. “It was also with regret and shock to hear that we are being accused of price hiking and that our employees accusing us of locking them up, not providing food, water and pay. "Chinese companies in South Africa are required by the Chinese government and Chinese Consulate to abide by the South African laws,” the Chen Lu Fragrances said in a media statement.

“We would like to formally clarify that all our employees have willing [sic] agreed and signed written employment contracts to stay on the premise and work through the lockdown. We did not lock our employees up, kidnap them, or force them to work for free.

"The employee’s union has been in contact with us and has started investigating this case.

“As the coronavirus pandemic reached South Africa, the Chinese government and Chinese-owned companies have initiated aid and donation schemes to help South Africa.

"Due to the high prices and high demand of protective gear, Chen Lu took on the initiative to start production of three-ply face mask factory and committed ourselves to donating all facial masks during the lockdown and none would be used for sale,” the company said.

“At least 20,000 pieces had been donated to the Kwa-Zulu Natal provincial government and 10,000 pieces to the SAPS. More could be expected for donation should the factory had not been forcefully closed.”

Ming Lai He was released by the Durban Magistrate’s Court on R20,000 bail when he appeared on charges of contravening the Disaster Management Act.

He faces charges of forced labour in contravention of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, failure to maintain a safe working environment and failing to cease operations in a non-essential business which contravenes the Disaster Management Act.

It was widely reported that his company “forced and locked” the employees to work on producing the face masks.

“Chen Lu also wants to condemn the Greenwood Park Police Station [in Durban] for unfair and inhumane treatment that our chief executive Ming Lai He received upon his arrest.

"Mr He was not given food like others and was left to starve. It is common [practice] that until proven guilty, everyone is to be treated as innocent. This was not the case with the CEO’s arrest. We urge relevant departments to investigate this matter,” the company said in its statement.

African News Agency contacted KwaZulu-Natal provincial spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya, and asked if the provincial government had received the donation of face masks from Chen Lu Fragrances.

Sibiya, who said he would respond, has not yet done so.

ANA