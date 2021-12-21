Christmas behinds bars for three Isimangaliso Wetland employees allegedly linked to R100 million tender fraud

Durban – Three employees at the Isimangaliso Wetland in St Lucia will spend Christmas behind bars after they were arrested and charged in connection with R100 million tender fraud. According to national police spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, the trio were arrested following a sting operation by the Cold Case Unit and Directorate for Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal.

The suspects include Nokuthula Lafuleni-Zungu, who worked as the building capacity manager of Isimangaliso Wetland Park Municipality; Caiphus Khumalo, a director of Isimangaliso Wetland Park St Lucia; Nkosinathi Victor Ntshangase, a game ranger for Isimangaliso Wetland park. The trio made their first appearance in the Empangeni Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing charges of tender irregularity, fraud, corruption, extortion, theft and racketeering cases in excess of R100 million. “Investigations revealed that some of the suspects were allegedly demanding money from various service providers that were contracted to do work for the St Lucia Municipality (Isimangaliso Wetland Park) in Mtubatuba.

“It was further alleged that money was paid into accounts linked to at least three suspects,” said Naidoo. All the suspects were remanded in custody. “A formal bail application will be heard of December 29,” concluded Naidoo, adding that further arrests were imminent as investigations continue.